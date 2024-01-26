New program helps strengthen connections between kids and father figures

Generations Church leads the All Pro Dads chapter at Sabal Palm Community Partnership School

The goal is to facilitate open conversation to improve the relationship between students and their parental figures

Watch the video to find out why Generations Church is pushing this message and the impact this time can have on students

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A father's involvement in their child's life boosts more than just the child's mental wellbeing. Finding out how Generations Church's involvement with All Pro Dads is helping improve the lives of students in our city.

Connections are being built through open conversation and time.

Allen Jones, grandfather to Kha'ija shared why he shows up at these sessions for her.

"Well, because I love her, and she needs the time," said Jones.

He's part of All Pro Dads chapter at Sabal Palm Community Partnership School led by the team at Generations church.

He said it gives him time to hear her concerns, "listen to what going they're going through," said Jones.

Jones said finds out things happening in his granddaughter Kha'ija's life that he might not usually hear about.

"I think we can be a lot more help if we learn to listen what they're going through instead of giving advice all the time," said Jones. "Listen first."

The chapter here is led by Bo Walker, the kids' pastor at Generations Church. However, his goals for our neighborhood stretch far beyond their four walls.

"Really try to make more of an emphasis on not just loving the world, overseas, but loving right here in our community," said Walker.

He is also a big proponent for getting dads involved.

"I think it's so important that we take those moments to speak encouragement and speak life into our kids," said Walker.

According to recent US Census Bureau Data, more moms than dads maintain one-parent families with kids under 18.

In his line of work. Walker said he's seen the impact an absent fatherly figure can have on a child.

"Longing for attention, longing for someone to just hear them, listen to them, hang out with them, spend time with them," said Walker.

Walker any parental figure can be that guiding light to boost emotional well being. Shannon Davis, Principal here, said active parental involvement has also led to an increase in grades.

"They're more likely to call teachers, schedule conferences, just make sure they're on top of their child's work," said Davis.

Generations Church also lead an iMoms program here. Ms. Davis said she hopes more parents will get involved to help achieve two main goals.

"To improve attendance, and ultimately to improve academic scores," said Davis.

Jones is hoping you'll join him in supporting our community's youth.

"They really need it right now," said Jones, "more than anything."

All Pro Dads is happening next at Sabal Palm Community Partnership School on February 29. Generations Church has many more upcoming community outreach events.