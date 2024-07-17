Shooting in NW Tallahassee leaves 1 dead and 2 people injured Wednesday morning

The Tallahassee Police Department is responding to a shooting that took place early Wednesday morning at ReNew apartments off West Tharpe Street

The incident left one dead and two people injured

TPD encourages any witnesses who did not speak with an officer on the scene to call 850-891-4200

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Tallahassee Police Department is responding to a shooting at ReNew apartments off West Tharpe Street. The incident took place Wednesday morning and left one dead and 2 people injured with non-lift threatening injuries.

The Tallahassee Police Department shared this information on their social media.

"The Tallahassee Police Department is currently conducting a homicide investigation following a shooting that occurred just after 1 a.m. at ReNew Tallahassee, located at 1505 West Tharpe Street.

One victim, an adult male, succumbed to his injuries on scene. Additionally, an adult male and an adult female sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

This remains an open and active investigation and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident, but did not speak with an officer on scene, to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS."

