Serving over 370 families in the Big Bend, The Salvation Army meets needs and wants this holiday season

The Salvation Army is serving over 370 families in the Big Bend this holiday season through their Angel Tree Distribution Day.

Gifts and donations were contributed by the community.

Watch the video to find out why their successful distribution is even more important this year.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Helping parents meet the needs of children in Leon, Gadsden and Wakulla Counties. We're celebrating the Salvation Army's Angel Tree Distribution Day. I'm finding out how the community has come together to gift children presents just in time for one of our favorite days of the year.

Neighbors have been picking up bags of toys that have been gifted by the community to the Salvation Army. It's one of their yearly traditions that allows them to help families in need.

Captain Joann Fraizer with the Salvation Army said this Christmas looks a little different. Due to an increased cost of living, she's noticed people have been asking for more practical items.

"A lot of the needs are clothing, shoes, deodorant, one family got a bed, and it fulfilled that need," said Fraizer.

Fraizer said they are helping over 370 families in Leon, Gadsden and Wakulla Counties.

Fraizer said this initiative is supported by the community that donates to the program, including the the change you drop into those red kettles you see outside grocery stores.

If you're still looking for an opportunity to give back, the Salvation Army is still accepting sign ups for their register to ring program through the 23rd December. You can sign up following this link.

