SEE HOW: The Pickle Pad supports Special Olympics to expand access to pickleball players of all abilities

The Pickle Pad is now supporting the Special Olympics pickleball team by offering free courts to players weekly.

The aim is to invest in the community and expand access to pickleball.

Watch the video to hear about this collaboration is helping players.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A chance for everyone, of all abilities, to pick up a racket and get involved with pickle ball. That's through one community collaboration between The Pickle Pad and Special Olympics. Finding out how they're connecting with The Special Olympics to expand access to pickleball.

Pickleball, the sport that's been trending in our communities, inclusive, social, and fun.

"It helped me be able to become a better player, and a better athlete," said Josh, a player on the Special Olympics pickleball team. "How to hit the ball and I learn how to be able to practice and I learn how to be able to focus."

An opportunity that's been supported by The Pickle Pad on North Monroe Street.

The Special Olympics team get to practice here for free.

"These young adults are killing it!" said Coach Linda. "They're hitting the ball, and making points, and we're standing there oh my goodness, I can't believe you just did that."

An opportunity to both beat the heat and practice their skills that Smith is so grateful for.

"They love life, they love one another, and they are contributing and participating and they are rich and full and it's a celebration of life for sure," said Smith.

Kyle Maddox with The Pickle Pad said he jumped at the chance to help.

"As a business in general, it's important to be grounded in your community," said Maddox.

An investment in our city, that Smith said, does not go unnoticed to these players.

"I see them being social, I see them enjoying one another, I see them encouraging one another," said Smith.

The Special Olympics pickle ball team practice here every Saturday Morning. They tell me there's opportunities for players of all levels and abilities. You can find out more about Special Olympics Florida opportunities online.

