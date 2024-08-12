SEE HOW: Students and faculty feel about heading back to school, Godby's preparations for the new year

It's a return to the classroom for several Big Bend Schools this Monday.

Leon County Schools says they're encouraging students to get involved with extracurricular activities this year, as Godby students return to new facilities following April's floods

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

School bells ring out around Leon County.

Signaling the end of the summer break, and the start of the new academic year.

"Seeing all my friends I missed from school," said Braylan Green, student at Godby High School, describing one of the reasons he is excited to return as a junior.

As a student-athlete, he's ready for his focus to be football, football, football.

"I think we could really do something this year, and go to state," said Green.

A focus on extra curricular that Superintendent of Leon County Schools, Rocky Hanna, is pushing alongside academics.

"Encouraging our parents to encourage their child to get involved in something, we have all kinds of programs," said Hanna.

Hanna said these programs show results.

Recently, 91% of Leon County Schools received an A, B, or C grade from the Florida Department of Education recently, putting the entire district, 3 points away from an A grade.

Hanna said the goal is to build on that momentum - by focusing on high quality teachers.

"We've done a really good job of putting people in schools who know what they're doing," said Hanna. "They build consensus, they're team builders."

One of these teachers - Principal Desmond Cole at Godby High School.

"We've been busy this summer, lots and lots of work being done to restore Godby," said Cole.

That's following April's floods that resulted in 3 buildings having to be gutted.

"We've got an internal facelift, if you will, and I think the kids are going to be really, really proud of it," said Cole. "Really nice flooring in the cafeteria, in 3 of our main buildings, baseboards, painting campus wide."

Cole said they're also implementing a new mentorship program where teachers an adopt a senior.

"If they're lagging maybe even academically, or test scores, they're going to talk them through," said Cole.

A focus on student learning that's dispelling any back-to-school nerves, especially for Green.

"Coming back to the school on the campus, and having fun as always," said Green.

