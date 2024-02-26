SEE HOW: Program designed to boost reading rates in NW Tallahassee is reaching more students

United Way's ReadingPals program is helping Springwood Elementary School students reach their reading goals; 84% of students in the program have upped their reading level.

This program builds on internal efforts in the school to boost literacy rates and their Florida Department of Education School grade, said LeAnn Hewett at Springwood. Last cycle, they scored a D.

Watch the video to find out how students are benefiting from the program and ways you can get involved.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Literacy rates are a challenge in parts Florida's Capital City. Finding out how one free program is boosting more than just academic success in our community and beyond.

Encouraging confidence in themselves and their abilities.

"Helping me a lot with pronouncing words," said Jayce Thomson, student at Springwood Elementary School. "It helps me improve a lot in reading."

Thomson and Tena Pate have been working together at Springwood Elementary School as part of United Way's ReadingPals program. Pate is a volunteer with the program.

"I would struggle with language arts like with spelling," said Thomson. He explained now, he has obtained a B in this subject.

"We're all working to give the students chances," said Pate. She explained lower literacy levels can hold students back.

"They don't have the confidence, and they're not able to project, or put themselves out for experiences," said Pate.

That's why Springwood is so focused on boosting literacy rates here and their Florida Department of Education grade level, said LeeAnn Hewett, Reading Coach at Springwood Elementary School. Last grade cycle, the school scored a D.

"A lot of times our students don't have resources outside of that school hour," said Hewett.

Berneice Cox, President and CEO of United Way of the Big Bend, said their great partnership with Leon County Schools assists the success of this program for schools.

"For some of these students it's the first time anyone shows up for them, and gives them one hour of individualized attention," said Cox.

Cox's goal for the program is to be in every school in Tallahassee-Leon County.

"In every school, there are students that need just a little more assistance with ReadingPals," said Cox.

Cox said, in the last year alone, 84 percent of students have increased their reading level.

Hewett said after school programs like ReadingPals build on their own internal efforts at Springwood Elementary School. She said they are seeing literacy rates increase.

"We're always trying to find those special moments to make be inspired through literacy," said Hewett.

So students like Thomson can find both confidence, and their next big dreams, in between pages.

"Inspires me to want to be an animator," said Thomson.

United Way of the Big Bend are looking for more volunteers to reach as many students as possible. If you are interested in volunteering, you can contact the coordinator of the program, Samantha Sager, to learn more: samantha@uwbb.org or 850-414-0856.

