SEE HOW: One NW Tallahassee center breaks down barriers to accessible and inclusive childcare for neighbors

Kids Incorporated of the Big Bend is offering low-cost childcare that focuses on breaking down barriers to accessible and inclusive care.

Childcare costs in Leon County average just under $11,000 a year according to the U.S. Department of Labor. That's a significant amount for people in my neighborhood where some salaries weigh in around $28,000.

Watch the video to find out how their program is helping families in this neighborhood and across our city.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Childcare in our neighborhood that's not only affordable but also rooted in inclusivity. Finding out how these inclusive, low-cost classrooms are helping families in our neighborhood.

Kristy Hogan understands the burden of childcare costs. She has twins; a boy and a girl.

Hogan said low-cost care at Kids Incorporated of the Big Bend takes a huge weight off her shoulders.

"Prior to coming here, I had them in another center, and it took my whole check," said Hogan, describing the pressure of childcare costs.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, median childcare costs in Leon County are estimated at nearly $11,000 per year.

This price puts a huge dent in family incomes in my neighborhood where some average around $28,000 annually.

"It's like another lending hand, like extended family," said Hogan, describing the relief of the center.

Kids Incorporated is not just providing financial relief but they also emotional support through inclusive classrooms.

The center is federally funded so they have specific places allocated for children with disabilities, said Bessica Nelson, the Site Director. We're at their Lincoln Center branch.

Their classes do not exceed 8 children

"The ratios I really think help with spending that one on one time with the kids to find out what their need is," said Nelson.

Nelson said the small class sizes means they can track any changes in children.

"It's very difficult to tell if a child under one, if you don't know the signs, is experiencing autism," said Nelson.

Nelson said by working closely with community partners, they have developed wrap-around services including different types of therapy at no additional cost to families.

Most significantly, Nelson said these inclusive classrooms are ensuring their education is built on a foundation of love and care for one another.

"The earlier you start with the training, whatever you're trying to train them, they'll keep it with them," said Nelson.

Kid Incorporated of the Big Bend have locations across our city. They say they have upcoming developments to expand the number of children they can serve.

Their upcoming KidsFest event will take place on April 20, from 10am-2pm. The event is free. They are still looking for people to participate in the event. Title sponsors for the event are the City of Tallahassee and Campus USA. If you'd like to participate you can contact Kids Incorporated at kidsfest@kidsincorporated.org or visit their website.