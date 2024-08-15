SEE HOW: Nonprofit aims to work with first responders to help support kids in the Big Bend

Taylor's Teddy Bears is a non-profit that aims to give teddy bears to first responders to help children in need. The organization has recently moved to Tallahassee.

The mission is in memory of Taylor Bishop, a young boy who died when a plane crashed into a car he was in.

Watch the video to find out about why the organization has expanded to the Big Bend and how they hope to help children here.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Most of us remember the safety net that was our childhood teddy bear - the safety, joy, and comfort.

Now, one non profit is trying to mobilize that feeling to help children in need.

Looking into why this organization is donating teddy bears to first responders and how that helps them when they're on the scene.

Give back good will that started with one boy and one bear.

"He took Chevy everywhere," said Megan Bishop, describing her son's attachment to his teddy bear. "It's a build a bear, it's blue, there's orange on the paws."

Chevy belonged to Megan Bishop's son Taylor.

"This march of 2025, he would have been gone, just as long as he was here," said Bishop.

Taylor died in March 2021 when a single engine plane malfunctioned mid flight and crashed into their car.

"I wonder if he was here, what would his favorite TV show would be?" said Bishop, recounting their memories. "He loved the color green, would that still be his favorite color?"

Bishop explained why she decided to start her non-profit, Taylor's Teddy Bears, inspired by Taylor and his bear, Chevy.

"You have to find a way to filter your pain into a purpose," said Bishop.

Bishop started in the non-profit in Broward County, South Florida, where the bears have been helping Deputy Richard Hodgson with the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

"[Teddy bears] can take over, it can control a scene, it can just put everyone at ease when you present these teddy bears," said Hodgson.

So much so, they are an essential for him.

"They have different tools on their belt, they have a fire arm, they have a taser, they have their pepper spray, whatever they may carry," said Hodgson, "but I also consider a teddy bear a tool."

That's a similar experience for Chief Scott Gunn with Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue.

Gunn said bears helps first responders connect with the child on scene.

"We have to get information, find out where it hurts and where it doesn't hurt," said Gunn. "Sometimes we can use the teddy bear as a prop for that."

Now Bishop is hoping to bring the same support to first responders in our city.

A mission that is essential to her to not only help her community but also honor Taylor's legacy.

"When I see a child receive a bear, and how it helps them, it's like I get to see a little piece of Taylor in them," said Bishop.

Bishop said now she's settled into Tallahassee, her next goal is to connect with various organizations here to expand the number of first responders she is able to reach.

