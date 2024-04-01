SEE HOW: Godby High School's nursing program shaping future generation of local healthcare field

Godby High School offers their Certified Nursing Assistant program for students to kick-start their career in their healthcare field.

The program gives students the chance to give back to their community by working in clinics and hospitals across Leon County and surrounding areas.

Watch the video to see how students are getting hands-on experience working with manikins, industry equipment, and fake blood!

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A program helping the future of the healthcare field. I'm at Godby High School finding about how their nursing program is giving students a jump-start to their careers, and benefiting the community.

Giving high school students a leg up in the healthcare field, at just 17 and 18 years old.

"This program has honestly been able to help me achieve my goals and my dreams," said Sarah Fulmer, a senior at Godby High School.

I've visiting the Certified Nursing Assistant program here.

"You learn things in this program that you probably wouldn't learn anywhere else," said Layla Webb.

Sarah Fulmer, Jashara Altieri, and Layla Webb are just two of the students in the program that allows students to graduate with their CNA and phlebotomy certification.

As I find out, it's incredibly hands-on.

"Like all the practice with all the manikins and being able to do every skill, every day," said Paulina Delcid. She said the hands-on practice is the best part.

"It will help me like generally see what it's going to be like when I go into the nursing field," said Delcid.

Eurica Burch runs the program. She explained what students learn in the classroom.

"How to take care of your patients, how to be professional at all time, so it's really a jump-start to your health career," said Burch.

Burch said students also get in the field experience at clinics and hospitals in Leon County and surrounding areas.

Burch said earning the qualification is great for students who are not going to enroll in college.

"It does give them an opportunity to work in the healthcare field and give back to their community," said Burch.

That's something Jamya Daniels and Harmony Collier are grateful for; the program is giving them options.

"Even if like you go to college and you don't find anything, we always have this to fall back on," said Daniels.

Instilling confidence and goodwill in the future generation in Leon County.

"I want to help people, I want to care for people, and I just want to feel where they're coming from," said Webb.

Skills that will benefit both themselves and our community

Ms. Burch said there are a couple of qualifications and an application process for entry into the program including:



2.5 GPA or higher

A one page letter on why they want to be in the healthcare program

Good behavior and attendance

Students should get in contact with their guidance counselor if they are interested.