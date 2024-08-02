SEE HOW: Free legal services help veterans in NW Tallahassee; how you can get involved

The Tallahassee Veterans Clinic offers free legal help to those who have served every Thursday at the American Legion from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

They're helping a high number of veterans navigate the difficulties of adjusting to every day life after their time in the military, say volunteers with the collaborative.

Watch the video to hear from veterans they're helping and why they need more volunteer support.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

More veterans feeling the burden of settling back into everyday life and navigating the paperwork that comes with that. That's what one support group is telling me they're seeing.

Finding out how they're stepping into to help and hearing from veterans who tell me this support has been life changing.

It's support that has been transformative for veteran Craig Winger.

"You really depend on people like the American Legion to keep your sanity about you," said Winger.

That's when settling back into every day life feels overwhelming.

"If you are in the military, regardless of what it was, and you come back, you don't have the energy you had before," said Winger. "You really have to have somebody to support you

The Tallahassee Veterans Legal Collaborative has been one of those support systems for Winger.

The Collaborative meets every Thursday to offer legal help to veterans.

"The things that they do here to help people, housing, medical stuff, law suits, all the stuff, it's amazing," said Winger.

It's all volunteer run and at no cost to veterans.

They are joined by representatives from different area organizations including Career Source and Big Bend 211.

Helping veterans with paperwork is just one part of their mission.

"It's really hard to advocate for yourself, a lot of the burden is on the veteran to come forward to say I have these issues that I need help," said Mattie Ward, with the Collaborative, explaining some of the consequences of returning to every day life after time in the military.

That's where their consistent presence provides emotional support and fellowship.

"We're able to easily connect and say yes I was right there, and I'm right there with you," said Ward.

Veterans can drop by the American Legion every Thursday from 2pm until 4pm to access legal services.

They are also looking for volunteers to help with intake and legal work, as well as donations. Volunteers here say that money will go towards helping purchase driving licenses and other documents.

You can find more information about the Tallahassee Veterans Legal Collaborative and how to volunteer here.