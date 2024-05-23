Second Harvest of the Big Bend helps families push through high inflation, food insecurity

Severe weather damage and high inflation rates are making food hard to afford for Tallahassee neighbors.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Pushing through food insecurity amid inflation and disaster.

Carrie Gilcreast, Neighbor - "You got to try to recover that food that you had to throw away so with a limited income, this helps a lot."

I'm neighborhood reporter Kenya Cardonne in Northwest Tallahassee where the community is getting help in stocking their fridges, during a time when it is so expensive to do so.

Gilcreast - "Food is expensive, and if you go to the store, you pay one price today and if you go back say two days later.. it's up, it's up."

Northwest neighbor Carrie Gilcreast tells me inflation is making it harder and harder to put food on the table.

Gilcreast - "Milk is expensive, eggs are expensive, everything is expensive!"

According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, a family of four in Florida can expect to spend about $1,296 per month on groceries.

Gilcreast - "And there are still people without power, so you don't want anyone to go hungry."

Most in Tallahassee can agree— the recent tornadoes only made things worse.

Marcia Fields, Neighbor - "Many people don't have food. They've had to dispose of all of their food and so now they're scrambling for food."

To help the community get back on their feet, Second Harvest of the Big Bend posted up at the Lincoln Center with a Mobile Pantry Thursday.

Olivia Le, Community Engagement Manager - "So they are able to grab bags right here behind me, get in line and walk through the trailer and pick what they need whether it be produce, bread items, protein, as well as dry goods and the water so its not just a pre-made bag tailored to everyone."

They set up shop with enough food to feed at least 250 families.. something neighbors tell me is an act of selflessness they really appreciate.

Gilcreast - "It feels good because it helps you to stretch what you already have and the stuff that you get here, you won't have to spend that extra money at the store."

Fields - "The community is grateful. Everybody is trying to help everybody one way or another and this is a true blessing."

The folks with Second Harvest tell me they set up this mobile pantry here every month. In Northwest Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne, ABC 27

