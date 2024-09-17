- American Red Cross visits ABC 27 discuss hurricane preparedness during peak hurricane season.
- We have seen recent activity in the tropics with Hurricane Francine and Tropical Storm Gordon, coming off the back of Hurricane Debby which impacted our neighborhoods in August.
- Watch the video to hear advice about how and why you should continued to stay prepared.
Red Cross visits ABC 27 to discuss hurricane preparedness, how neighbors should continued to stay alert
