RAA Middle School celebrates B grade from Fla. Dept. of Education, first one since 2018

RAA Middle School celebrates their B grade from the Florida Department of Education by introducing new measures in the classroom and pushing for more student growth this school year.

Principal Marcus Scott says increasing their grade shows how an arts education can support academic success.

An increased Florida Department of Education School Grade that's inspiring faculty at RAA Middle School. It's a grade they've been longing for since before COVID-19. Now they're using this as their motivation to introduce new measures in the classroom.

"When I heard that we were a B, it was just yes! The ultimate excitement," said 7th grade Civics Teacher, Erica Tryman. "It's a culmination of work, love, more work, more love, more instilling into the kids that we can do this."

A grade they've been working towards before COVID-19, something Principal Marcus Scott said rocked students.

The school received a C grade for the 2019, 2022, and 2023 grade cycles.

"Kids weren't ready for it, teachers were not ready for it," said Scott.

It's been full steam ahead since they've been back to reacclimatize students and that's not stopping them now they've reached a B.

"Our theme is to raise the bar so we're thinking outside of the box," said Scott.

Principal Scott said they are introducing extra after school tutoring, readying students for testing earlier in the year, and concentrating on the practice of writing.

"So it's not just a last minute preparing for a test," said Scott, "but it's a life long journey of learning throughout the school year that will result on a good score at the end of the year."

These strategies are already paying off for students like 7th grader, Teegan Holt.

"It helps me learn more and remember things easier," said Holt.

RAA is an arts magnet school so each student is involved with music, theatre, or dance.

Scott said improving their grade is also to set a precedent - the importance of an arts education.

"A lot of times when you think of the arts, they think that it is a replacement for academics," said Scott. "The opposite it true, you can be focused on arts and those arts actually supplement your academic cores."

A skill that's helping Holt excel in the classroom.

"Makes it easier to learn things, because learning pieces are very hard," said Holt.

Principal Scott said the school was just 4 points away from an A grade, so that's their next goal.

Scott said their next set of testing will begin next week which will give then an initial indication of where students are currently sitting academically.