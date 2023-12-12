Quilting is a dying art form that addresses need in city, says NW Tallahassee group

Quilting Bees say quilting is a dying art form, but it address a critical need in Tallahassee.

They say 95 percent of their quilts are donated to charities and families in need.

Watch the video to see the impact of their work and how you can get involved.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Quilting is a dying art form, says one of the Quilting Bees, a group in Northwest Tallahassee, but it's a lifeline for many in our community. I'm Maya Sargent at the Senior Center on North Monroe street. These quilts are going beyond creating companionship for this group. They're serving many in need in our community.

"There's a great need in this country, and we just don't always see it," said Janice Watson. She said 95% of the quilts they make go to charities in Tallahassee.

"It's nice to be able to make somebody else happy, maybe it's a child who's never had anything," said Watson.

I checked the Tallahassee-Leon homelessness dashboard. You can see, just down the road from where we are, there are large populations of people in need.

Watson said that number has been mirrored in the demand for quilts. That's something John Cousins with Tallahassee chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace knows all about.

"Sleeping on the floor, kids are sleeping on a palette, air mattress with holes in them, sleeping on the couch, sleeping with grandma, four kids in one bed," said Cousins.

His organization is changing that. They build and deliver bunk beds to vulnerable children. But recently, he said the number of applications has increased significantly.

"1100 beds. 1100 beds in need just in our little area of Leon County for the most part," said Cousins.

Cousins said the difference in a child having a bed is enormous.

"They're doing so much better in school because they're getting sleep in a place of their own," said Cousins.

And Cousins said every single bed is getting a quilt.

"We're one of the few chapters that are able to say that," said Cousins.

That's thanks to groups like the Quilting Bees. Cousins said the children are so grateful. Carol Swab said it's important to realize what you can do with your skills, even your hobbies.

"The gift that you've gone somewhere and done something to somewhere, and it just is a good thing, it makes me feel good," said Swab.

Both of these groups are looking for new members and volunteers to meet this growing need.

HOW TO SIGN UP:

Quilting Bees: Visit the Senior Center on Mondays between 9am and 1pm

Sleep in Heavenly Peace: Sign up via the website here

