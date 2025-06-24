Plan in works for new trail that will connect Tallahassee and Havana

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Plans are in the works for a new trail that would connect Northwest Tallahassee and Havana.



The trail would be an addition for cyclists, pedestrians, and runners.

The Capital Region Transportation Planning Agency (CRTPA) is in the pre-design phase to identify features for the route.

We could see a new trail coming to our side of town. The route would connect Tallahassee and Havana and add to the 700 miles of trails in our County.

Tallahassee's trails are a source of entertainment, exercise, and happiness for many, particularly Gregg Patterson, who runs Move Tallahassee.

"A lot of communities are defined by their environment, a beach community or mountain community," said Patterson. "We're a nature community and we've got 700 miles of trails."

Move Tallahassee is a walking group who connects people and helps them navigate trails.

"In this divided country, when we go out and walk, it's people from all walks of life, and we just walk and laugh and talk," said Patterson.

Now, Patterson said, he's thrilled to hear a new trail could be on the way

The trail would connect Northwest Tallahassee with Havana.

Right now, the Capital Region Transportation Agency is in the pre-design phase using money that's been granted through the SunTrails funding from the state.

Rick Minor, Leon County Commissioner for District 3, said this phase involves deciding what features will be needed to ensure a safe route for pedestrians and cyclists.

"It's going to be identifying, you know, what costs those are going to be and then they'll come back to the CRTPA where we'll decide which option to take, as well as taking a look at the rest of the project pre-design phase and then deciding how to go forward," said Minor.

This project aligns with the environmental goals in Leon County's Strategic Plan which reads: "make Leon County a place which values our environment and natural beauty as a vital component of our community's health, economic strength and social offerings."

Commissioner Minor said he is unsure right now when construction could begin, adding following the completion the pre-design phase, the CRTPA will take a look at the information and decide what to do next.

