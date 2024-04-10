One organization is making summer camps accessible, find out how they're helping NW Tallahassee neighbors

The Children's Services Council of Leon County has funded 11 programs across our city with a total of $1.7 million to make summer camps more accessible for families.

Brownsville Preparatory Institute in Northwest Tallahassee is one of the recipients of the community investments. They're able to offer a free 8 week summer camp for rising 1st graders through 3rd graders.

Watch the video to see the impact of this cross-County community effort on our Northwest Tallahassee neighborhood.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Meeting needs of families and students this summer. finding out how the community has come together to offer affordable summer camp services at places like Brownsville Preparatory Institute and how they're helping neighbors.

Bridging gaps for families in our neighborhood through a free summer camp for rising first graders through 3rd graders that's what's happening at Brownsville Preparatory Institute.

"It's a blessing," said David Bowen, a parent of 4 children.

"It is such a relief, it is absolutely a relief," said Alisha Clark, another parent.

Camp Excellence is helping these parents.

"It's a breath of fresh air because I'm the only income earner in my home," said Clark.

Camp Director, Bridgette McCloud, said it has an academic focus and will work to boost literacy rate.

Activities will be held on site here and at Griffin Middle School as their location partner.

Rita Brown, founder of Brownsville Prep, says many parents in our community struggle to front the bill for summer camps.

"For parents who have been used to sending their kids to public school, which is free, so they literally don't have a lot of options," said Brown.

This year, their camp will serve 100 children; 85 more than last year.

This camp is one just of 11 programs that have been funded, and have been made possibly by, community investments from the Children's Services Council of Leon County.

Across these 11 programs, they expect to serve more than 900 kids.

"More than gratifying, you can almost be speechless when you think about it," said Cecka Rose Green, Executive Director of CSC. She thanked the residents of Leon County for taxing themselves so they can provide these opportunities to kids.

"If they are engaged in activity that is stimulating and that is making them have to think and move, that keeps them off the streets and out of environments that could get them in trouble," said Green.

Not just helping students, for Clark, it's providing her with immediate reassurance.

"Weight off my shoulders of all the other things I have going on," said Clark.

You can find information about all of the program the CSC has funded for the summer here. They also have apprenticeship opportunities available for older students to connect with local businesses.

