Number of mothers in need of critical resources increases by 75%

Tracking a surge in requests for resources from vulnerable mothers in Northwest Tallahassee. One organization serving this community said their numbers have jumped from helping 300 last year to almost one thousand this year. A number they believe will double in 2025 because of the challenges they're hearing parents are facing. They hope to expand their partnerships to meet this need in the new year.

"It's just hard for everybody around this time of year, and I have four kiddos, 2 [with] special needs," said Stephanie Gleason, a client and volunteer with Women Empowering Each Other (WEE).

WEE is meeting the needs of vulnerable parents, like Stephanie Gleason, with critical items such as diapers, formula, and also non-essentials like toys.

What are some of the most challenging things about being a mum right now?

"The prices of everything, having support, everybody needs a village, there's a lot less of that, there's a lot less resources for mums," said Gleason.

Donations from community partners line the halls of WEE. That's allowed WEE to meet increasing needs: a 75% increase in demand over the last year.

"Moms are having difficulties trying to pay for rent, put gas in their car, put food on their table," said Denise Shorter, Founder and Executive Director of WEE. "For 2025 we think that those numbers may very well double."

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 8500 more moms run single-parent households in Tallahassee than dads.

Shorter wants to move beyond offering on-demand supplies. Her goals for 2025 include opening a computer lab to expand literary education for women. She wants to open diaper pantries in rural areas such as Taylor County, where they responded to needs following severe weather this year.

"We're in need of volunteers," said Shorter. "We're in need of those individuals that can provide us any kind of support. So we can continue to stabilize our communities."

"If we want to foster love and support, then we're going to have to do our part in picking up those individuals who might not even have the ability to put a smile on their face," said Shorter.

It's a familiarity that has kept Gleason returning to WEE. She now volunteers her time to help expand their mission as well.

"They bring you in like you're family," said Gleason. "They make you feel welcome, and they don't make you feel embarrassed. They don't tell you 'oh you should have it'. They say 'we understand'."

