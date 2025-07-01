Non-profit that helps refugees seeks support from community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Non-profit, Neighborly, is looking for organizations and businesses to help sponsor their Jubilee Market Place events.



These monthly events provide community and free items to vulnerable families, including refugees.

At these events, families can collect up to 25 free items and take part in a variety of activities.

Watch the video to find out how you can support their mission and why it is so important.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A non-profit looking for help to continue their mission helping refugee families in our city. ABC 27 is taking a look at the ways they help these families and why they need help.

Neighborly is a non-profit working to help vulnerable groups in our community, that includes refugee families like Mostafa. He and his family moved to America 2 years ago to escape the war in Syria.

"What I'm seeing is a lot of families from Syria, Afghanistan, the Congo, and Colombia who are resettled, and they are now in this place of needing more stable jobs so they can provide for their families," said Kristin Barnett with Neighborly.

Barnett said families are also looking for community — that's where they step in. Neighborly host a monthly event called Jubilee Market Place where refugee families can collect 25 donated items for free. However more than that, volunteers tell me it's about building friendships.

"So we get to step in and spend time with their families, get to know them, spend time at their houses, eating meals, dancing, doing henna, and we just get to experience life together, which I think is what they're searching for," said Danielle Ferretti, a volunteer with Neighborly.

These events also include bonding activities like art and soccer — a way to transcend language barriers,

"I definitely feel like there are ways to use art or music or sports or these different things to express ourselves and interact with each other beyond just using words," said Molly Werk, another volunteer. "I think that's really important as many people are still learning English."

Mostafa said he's been grateful for this support and for the chance to share his culture.

"The people are friendly and respectful and provided us with everything we needed," said Werk.

Now Neighborly is looking for help for these events. They are asking churches and other non-profits to come along side of them to sponsor Jubilee Market Place. Barnett tells me you'd help collect donations for that monthly event. If you're interested in helping out, more details can be found here.

