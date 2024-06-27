Non-profit Lemondrop tracks 50% increase in demand for basic necessities

Non-profit, Lemondrop, have tracked a 50% increase in demand for their services

They are asking the community for donations of food, clothing, and medical items so they can continue to meet this need

Watch the video to find out why it's important they can fulfill this mission and how you can help

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A non-profit needs support to meet a 50% increase they're seeing for their services. They said it's a struggle to meet the needs they're seeing. We're finding out why receiving help is critical so they can fulfill their mission.

Eric Whitaker knows first hand the struggle for basic necessities in Northwest Tallahassee, especially when you're at your most vulnerable.

"I was doing good, I got on drugs, I had to go to rehab," said Whitaker.

He was homeless for a short while.

"I didn't know where my next meal was coming from, I didn't know where I was going to sleep at night, some nights I'd just walk the streets all night," said Whitaker.

These insecurities are needs non-profit, Lemondrop, is working to address.

They drop off donated food, clothing, and medical supplies to people in need.

"That's our goal, is just to help where it's most urgent," said Bre Bennett with Lemondrop.

In areas such as North Monroe Street, supported by agency partnerships like Good Samaritan Network.

"A lot of unhoused people, there's a lot of poverty, insecurity, all of it, it's really rough on this side of town," said Bennett.

Bennett said they've tracked a 50% increase in need for their services.

It's been challenging to keep up.

"We have people constantly coming to us now for help," said Bennett.

She explained it's a worry to meet the need. "It always is, and there's been some months were we just don't have it," said Bennett, explaining their donations are down.

So their team, including volunteers like Michael Pozo, is asking the community for help.

"It's important that these non-profits in Tallahassee, small or big, get help and keep doing what they're doing," said Pozo.

Because, Whitaker said, their impact is enormous.

"They help people, they help give other people resources that don't have resources," said Whitaker.

TAG:

Lemondrop will be holding a clothing giveaway right here at Good Samaritan Network on Sunday June 30th. The giveaway will run from 1pm to 4pm. If you think you might be able to help Lemondrop, you can find out about donation and volunteer opportunities via their Facebook page.

