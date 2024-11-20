New safety barrier installed on Monroe St. I-10 overpass

The Florida Department of Transportation installed safety barriers on N. Monroe St. bridge over I-10 at the request of the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

LCSO says it could lead to similar projects on other bridges over I-10.

Watch now to see which bridges the sheriff's office has identified as needing attention.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A noticeable change on N Monroe St. over I-10, but a necessary one.

I'm Alberto Camargo in the Northwest Tallahassee neighborhood.

This is one of the capital city's busiest interchanges — six lanes of traffic and four ramps.

I'm digging into what led to the newest addition here.

FDOT installed these safety barriers on the N. Monroe St. bridge over I-10.

One part of a massive project to improve pedestrian safety on this busy road.

A study done by the Capital Region Transportation Planning Agency says this bridge sees some of the heaviest traffic on a daily basis.

Leon County Undersheriff Ron Cave says these barriers will protect drivers and pedestrians.

"It will also provide safety for vehicles traveling on the interstate from debris being thrown over, and then also certainly there is an element of safety for persons that want to harm themselves."

Cave says LCSO deputies have stepped in on occasion over the last few years to help get people off the bridge.

It's the main reason why the sheriff's office wrote this letter to the Florida Department of Transportation in 2023, requesting the safety rails.

The letter's main focus was N Monroe, but also mentioned other overpasses that LCSO says need attention.

Capital Circle NE, Old Bainbridge Rd. and Meridian Rd.

"Do you think it would be correct to expect more of these barriers to go up on other overpasses over I-10 in the near future?"

"That's ultimately going to be a state decision, the state department of transportation, but what I can say is I expect you'll see a lot more proactive steps taken, both locally and by the state to address the pedestrian issues we have seen in our community."

FDOT tells me installing this set of barriers cost around $500,000.

Another safety measure recommended by the CRTPA — high friction surface treatment.

The agency says adding that to the existing pavement could reduce crashes by 67%.

In Northwest Tallahassee, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

