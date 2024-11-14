NEW FOR UNHOUSED MOTHERS: Making Miracles opens new home to expand resources addressing homelessness

Making Miracles opens the door to their second home helping unhoused mothers, a project that has been in the works for years.

This house will help meet increasing homelessness in our neighborhoods and address the over 50% poverty rate that exists in zip code 32304.

Watch the video to find out why these efforts matter in our community and how you can access these services.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Opening the doors on a project that's been in the works for years. One organization is expanding resources for unhoused mothers in our community.

Making Miracles Group Home unveils their new home, a big step forward in the non-profit's mission to end homelessness.

Offering a hand up to more unhoused mothers in our community, with the opening of Making Miracles second home.

The faith-based program will now help unhoused mothers with children up to the age of 10, transition to permanent housing.

What does this mean to you to be able to open this new home? "Oh I can't even put that in words," said founder, Debra Harris. "It's like a dream come true. You think about it, you dream about it, you talk about it, and then one day it's sitting there in front of your face."

Harris said the house will help meet a critical need: helping mothers get off the street.

Over 50% of zip code 32304, where the home is located, live in poverty.

" [We'll] come in and help you and surround you and love on you, regardless of what walk you come from," said Harris.

That compassion extends to all who have helped open this home, including A Women's Pregnancy Center.

"Educate them on the importance of light and the importance of care," said Jerry Hendrix, Board President with A Women's Pregnancy Center. "These people are loved. They are loved."

Harris said love is a value that resonates around Making Miracles, and truly what helps them make a difference.

"We're here to help young women, to make a difference, and to show them that they can do it," said Harris.

Making Miracles are currently taking applications for the new home. They are accepting mothers with children up to the age of 10.