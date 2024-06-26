New Esports program rolling out in Griffin Heights; looks to expand computer access for youth

One Northwest Tallahassee native is rolling out a new Esports program in Griffin Heights

The goal is provide more academic opportunities and computer access for youth in the this neighborhood to join other teams across Leon County.

Watch the video to find out how to get involved with the program and how to join tournaments in Griffin Heights.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Online gaming can lead to career options. Now, a new program rolling out in Griffin Heights can help neighbors with that.

We're finding out what this program involves, how it will benefit our community and why one neighbor took it upon himself to make it happen.

A new program in Griffin Heights will expand computer access and academic opportunities for students.

It's known as Griffin Heights E Sports where users can play against each other or collaborate in various online competitions such as basketball and football.

"I want to meet their comfortability by bringing them a program where they can play video games but as a reward to learn," said founder of this neighborhood program, Kenyon Barber.

He explained how that learning will include completing online courses in tech and engineering.

He listed the various courses including "game programming, game writing, game artistry, sound design, game design, [and] game science."

That's through their partnership with Elite Gaming Live Academy.

It's giving students another outlet to prepare for their futures.

"If they want to pursue a career in technology, they'll be able to do that, and they'll already be ahead of the game," said Barber.

Barber wants to introduce the program as an after school activity at Griffin Middle School.

"That time with us, that combats idle time that they will have on their own, where they're just in their own thoughts," said Barber.

Elijah Dinnall and Zevinhinson McConell play E-sports regularly. They're excited for the number of players to expand.

"It's going to be fun, I mean I do sports for the school, so yeah, this adding on is going to be fun," said Dinnall.

I looked into the e-Esports movement and found various outlets have recognized its huge growth over the last few months.

According to data analytics company, Global Data, "the global audience of esports is estimated to be over 318 million in 2025."

Barber said there are Esports teams at other schools in Leon County, now he wants to add to it.

"Griffin Middle School and Griffin Heights could be a part of this movement," said Barber.

Barber hopes kids try new opportunities in a safe and productive manner.

"I just really see how it can help the kids," said Barber.

Barber said all of the courses are at middle school level. So, if you have an interest in joining this program in our neighborhood, the first tournament will be on August 2nd. You can get involved with their team through their Instagram handle.

Barber also provided some key dates below for the program:

Griffin Heights Esports Interest Meeting @ Dade Street Community Center - September 2nd, 2024

Griffin Heights Esports Team Tryout @ Griffin Middle School - September 9th, 2024

Full season starts (10 Player Roster) - October 1st, 2024

