New community grants available for Griffin Heights neighbors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Griffin Heights neighbors can apply for money to fund projects that align with the Neighborhood First Plan.



$275,000 are on the table from the City of Tallahassee for these projects.

Each applicant can receive up to $25,000.

Money could be coming to help support the needs of neighbors in Griffin Heights. ABC 27 is finding out how that money could be used and where it's coming from.

Funds are available for the next phase of development in Griffin Heights, that's through community grants from the City of Tallahassee where neighbors can be awarded up to $25,000 if their project fulfills one of the items of the Griffin Heights Neighborhood First Plan — a document drafted up by this community shows priorities and goals for this neighborhood.

Stephanie Tolbert is a previous grantee. She runs Sisters Mentoring Sisters, giving back to her hometown community.

"t also allowed me to teach them. We had etiquette classes," said Tolbert. "We had workshops with social workers, banks, anything that I think would help them figure out what they want to be in the future."

Tolbert said the grant has enabled her to reach more young people - support she says is needed in this community.

"If you provide these safe places like my group and other nonprofits who are trying to help our kids, I think we're going to thrive," said Tolbert.

Other neighbors said it's exciting to think about the growth this funding opportunity could bring to the area.

"So it's going to help to say, hey, we're going to get better, it's going to uplift our community, we're going to come out of whatever stigma that society have labeled on us, it's going to make our community better," said Lachanthia Roberts, Griffin Heights Neighborhood Association Co-Chair and resident.

John Baker with the city said they want to empower and support ideas rooted right here in this community by these neighbors.

"We also believe it's more powerful when a neighbor steps up and say, hey, I want to do this in my community," said Baker. "That neighbor brings familiarity, credibility, empathy, because they're part of the struggle, they know what's going on."

Applications are now open for these community grants. Again, there is about $275,000 available for this application window.

