New artificial soccer field coming to Meadows Soccer Complex

A new artificial soccer field will be built at the Meadows Soccer Complex.

$500,000 was awarded to the City's Parks, Recreation, and Neighborhood Affairs Department by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

Watch the video to learn how the new field will offset impacts from severe weather and to take a closer look at the timeline for this project.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

New opportunities are rolling in for soccer fans in Tallahassee. The City is investing in boosting opportunities for soccer players with funding from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

A new artificial soccer turf will be added to the Meadows Soccer complex; a big boost for this community.

"It is a big shot in the arm for the whole soccer community," said Andy Warner, President of Warner Soccer ASG. His teams have used the facilities here for almost 35 years.

Warner said natural grass fields become unplayable when there's a 1/4 of an inch of rain, which is about 15 minutes of heavy rain.

In this weather, matches and trainings have to be canceled.

Warner said this has a big impact on players, adding, "quite simply put, what happens is, you get out of routine and schedule."

There are currently 10 soccer fields at the Meadows complex, 9 natural fields and 1 artificial one.

A $500,000 grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection will turn field 8 artificial.

" [Field 8] continues to remain saturated after rains, it doesn't drain well, and we have to close that field a lot which means a lot of kids don't get to practice and play," said Cindy Mead, Manager of Operations for the City of Tallahassee's Parks, Recreation, and Neighborhood Affairs Department, explaining some of the current issues with field 8.

Mead said the new field will also reduce maintenance costs and increase playability.

"We want to have fields and programs open at all times, but Mother Nature doesn't always agree with us," said Mead.

So this field will put control back into players' hands and under their feet.

"As many families will tell you, once the schedule is put on the refrigerator, it needs to stay," said Warner.

The City said they hope to start construction of the new field in late spring or early summer of next year. The project will take a couple of months to complete.