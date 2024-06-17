Neighbors share safety concerns about North Monroe building, how Tallahassee Police Department is responding

Neighbors share trash and trespassing concerns about the former China Super Buffet building on North Monroe.

Tallahassee Police Department says they are responding to calls and encourage businesses to get their blanket trespass letter.

Watch the video to find out what TPD recommends to protect your home and business.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Tackling a safety concern off North Monroe street. With a look at why this space has some neighbors concerned about safety in this neighborhood.

"It was that scary to me," said neighbor Crystal Flores, "and I don't get scared easy."

Flores said she is worried about what's going on at the former China Super Buffet building on North Monroe.

"The back door was open," said Flores. "You can tell it had been knocked down, the wooden stuff had been broken through, there were bicycles."

The former business closed in February 2023. Flores has been taking pictures to document the damage and issues for a month now.

"Something needs to be done about it," said Flores.

Officer Tony Carlson with Tallahassee Police Department, said they are focused on the area and responding to calls. TPD shared data showing from January to May of this year, they responded to 25 incidents on this site.

As it's private property, Officer Carlson said they are working with the new owners to clean it up and obtain what's known as a blanket trespass letter.

"Authorizes us to go on the property," said Carlson, explaining a blanket trespass letter. "Check it, if we find anybody hanging out, or anything like that, it gives us authorization to issue them a tresspass warning without the owners being there."

Officer Carlson said updating these trespassing letters for businesses has been a big focus for TPD over the last few months.

Carlson said it's an easy process.

"You can always call, have an officer come out," said Carlson. "we'll give them the form, they can fill it out, we get on file."

Carlson also encourages neighbors to keep their property cleaned up and well lit even if it’s not being used.

Flores hopes her voice will encourage others to speak up.

"Say hey this is what's going on in my neighborhood," said Flores. "What can we do about it? How can we be a part of the solution?"

ABC 27 reached out to the new owners and have not yet heard back about the future of this space.

TPD said you can contact their crime prevention or community relations unit to get a trespassing letter.

They also offer site surveys for people and businesses.

They'll provide suggestions on how you can make your place more secure.

You can contact them directly at 850-891-4200.

