Neighbors remember Lori Paige, 2 years since the 12-year-old was reported missing

June 3rd marks 2 years since Lori Paige was first reported missing. Paige's remains were found in Thomas County, Georgia, in April after a 22-month-long search.

Neighbors share how they are remembering Lori's memory.

Watch the video to find out how those involved in the search for Paige are feeling on this day.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For 22-months, the community searched for 12-year-old Lori Paige.

Paige was reported missing my her father, Andrew Wiley, on June 3rd, 2023.

In April of this year, the Tallahassee Police Department announced they had found Paige's remains in Georgia.

Now, two years ago to the day since Paige was reported missing, neighbors like Pastor Rudy Ferguson, who took a stake in the search, said Lori's story stays with him.

"We've kept her embedded in our minds, and she has become the theme of my new chapter in working with kids," said Pastor Rudy Ferguson.

Ferguson said he's brought together a collection of Pastors in the neighborhood to boost the number of eyes trained on safeguarding children in the community.

"They've already been on that wall watching for our children to make sure, and we're admonishing our congregants to do the same," said Ferguson. "Pay attention to where your children are, especially on social media, on their cell phones."

ABC 27 spoke with TPD Chief Lawrence Revel in April. Revel said Lori's case changed how they label missing people. They no longer use the word runaway.

"So whether a person's a habitual runaway, a child, or this is the first time they've run away, we're going to treat it exactly the same," said Chief Revel.

Ferguson said he's encouraging parents to make sure their kids get involved with activities and stay busy in safe environments, especially while they're out of school.

And he has a message for children of our neighborhood.

"I will also tell our younger generation to pay attention. You know, don't get so heavily involved with something that they're unsure of and that may put them in a very tight or very dangerous position," said Ferguson.

September 2nd is the next time Wiley's case will be discussed in court. That will take place at 9:00 a.m. at the Leon County Courthouse.

