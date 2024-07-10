More neighbors struggle to access needs including showers and shelter, how Grace Mission is helping fill gaps

Grace Mission offers a variety of basic resources to neighbors in need and struggling with homelessness.

They have seen an increase in their services as more people struggle to afford rent.

Watch the video to hear from neighbors who benefit from Grace Mission and how you can help the community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

More neighbors are feeling the effects of increasing prices of food, clothing and shelter. Community resources are working to fill these needs. Finding out why that need for basic necessities is increasing and how the community can help.

Meghan was out of options.

"I'm one of those people who thinks those kinds of things would never happen to you," said Meghan.

She was without a home and without any help.

"The worst thing I have ever been through, it took away all my dignity and integrity," said Meghan.

That's when she found Grace Mission who restored some of what she had lost.

"I was able to do laundry, take a shower, brush my teeth, get something to eat," said Meghan.

And she's not the only person here with this story. Samantha is the same.

"I never had nobody believe in me like that," said Samantha.

And she's gone from using Grace Mission's resources, to being employed.

Part of their new program to give people work experience.

"She gave me the opportunity to have a job," said Samantha, "and she never gave up on me either. Mother Rachel never gave up on me."

Mother Rachel Hill is the pastor at Grace Mission.

Along with her team, she's helping people, like Meghan and Sam, by offering basic necessities and connecting people with their partners for resources they don't provide.

"When they come in the door, we know them by name, we care about them, they are cherished and valued," said Hill.

It's a mission that's important as Hill said they are seeing more people unable to afford rent. Subsequently, they lose access to those basic resources.

"We are seeing people who are stuck in the situation they are in," said Hill. "They're not progressing. They're still homeless, they're just trying to survive day to day because they can't make that step out."

Hill said they're looking to see how they can expand their services.

They're in need of volunteers, like Terri Cruz.

Cruz said it is as easy as giving a couple of hours a week of your time.

So they can uplift more people like Meghan.

"The hope that I have has increased, and that I can move forward," said Meghan.

Donations can be dropped off at Grace Mission every week from Tuesday through Friday from 10am until 2pm.

They tell me they are most in need of backpacks and men's underwear.