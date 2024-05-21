More affordable housing planned for Northwest Tallahassee; Springwood Apartments to undergo redevelopments

Tallahassee Housing Authority will begin developing their master plan to develop Springfield Apartments - a complex that is over 50 years old.

The Commissions for the City of Tallahassee and Leon County recently approved $175,000 each to support the development of the master plan.

Watch the video to find out what is planned for the area, when you can expect to see changes, and how neighbors can get involved with the plans

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

More affordable housing in the works for Northwest Tallahassee.

We're looking into plans to redevelop these apartments, and the surrounding neighborhood, and how you can get involved with changes.

Redevelopment in the works for these apartments that neighbors are hoping will fix some problems inside of the units.

"Possibly if thye can have these vents cleaned, because the vents are shooting out dirt," said Adeyiah Johnson, a resident of Springfield Apartments

As well as the surrounding neighborhood.

"I feel like they should have stuff for the kids to do more," said Erica Hall, another resident.

These neighbors said while they haven't had any major issues, they do think the complex could benefit from some changes.

"The piping needs to be done, the plumbing needs to be done," said Johnson, "so there's a lot of other things that need to be upgraded."

Tallahassee Housing Authority said these are some of the things a new master plan to redevelop Springfield Apartments, and the surrounding neighborhoods, will address.

"It's disheartening to continue to see the residents living in these conditions," said Brenda Williams, Executive Director of Tallahassee Housing Authority.

Williams said they will develop this master plan for an estimated $200 million dollars worth of renditions.

Williams added that they'll apply for grants from the Florida Housing Finance Corporation for these changes. She said that money is competitive to obtain but they will keep pushing for the funding.

"We'll just keep applying until we get the funding, the same way we did over at Orange Avenue," said Williams.

Funding to support the development of the master plan was recently approved by the City of Tallahassee and Leon County of $175,000 each. Both Commissions stressed their commitment to increasing affordable housing in our communities.

Williams said the redevelopment is important right now. She said it will expand the number of units currently on-site.

"The need is there, but there is not enough housing to meet the need," said Williams, adding that the last time they opened their waiting list, they had over 9000 applicants.

Williams said she feels a lot of pressure every day to cope with that need.

According to Tallahassee Housing Authority, the process to develop the master plan will about 6 months. They'll be hosting workshops to get input from residents, neighbors, and stakeholders in the area about changes they'd like to see. Williams said the first one will take place in June.

