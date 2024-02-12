Monroe Makeover: New petition aims to bring over $20 million to North Monroe Street

A new petition is part of Leon Co. Commissioner Rick Minor's push to bring money to North Monroe Street.

The federal grant requires a 20% local match; Commissioner Minor is collecting neighbor signatures to take to Blueprint for approval.

Watch the video to find out why your signature matters and how this money would improve North Monroe Street.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new push for change along North Monroe Street. I’m Maya Sargent in Northwest Tallahassee.

Leon County Commissioner Rick Minor is trying to make it happen.

"If we get this money, it’s going to help us save lives," said Leon County Commissioner Rick Minor.

He needs your help to get the job done.

Commissioner Minor is raising awareness about a new federal grant application that would bring over 20 million dollars to North Monroe Street, from 7th Avenue to Capital Circle NW.

"That’s quite the number," said Jamie Lee, who walks this street up to five times a day to get to work. "It could probably do quite a lot if the money was used correctly.

Commissioner Minor said that money would allow them to build on current work and crack down on issues on North Monroe including new sidewalks and improved lighting, street crossings and intersections.

"All types of things that would improve the usability of North Monroe and make it safer," said Minor.

Measures that are needed as the Commissioner shows in his proposal. A 2023 Capital Region Transportation Planning Agency study shows traffic crash issues along the North Monroe corridor.

Leon County Sheriff’s Office are addressing this issue. Deputy Jonathan Gaffney, with the Traffic Unit said he is personally out here at least one a week monitoring traffic.

"We have since decreased traffic crashes, crime in this area, so it’s not as aggressive, like an actual operation with different units in the Sheriff’s Office," said Gaffney.

This grant would install infrastructure measures.

The grant requires a 20% local match from Blueprint that leaders will vote on. Commissioner Minor said they already have the money available for their own North Monroe improvements. He wants to ensure it's sent right here.

He taking no chances. He’s launched a new petition to collect community support and hopes neighbors and businesses will sign it.

Businesses like Culvers, on North Monroe.

Kevin Cupuro is the owner. He’s invested in helping North Monroe and giving back.

"Get involved and try and help Tallahassee," said Cupuro.

He said he's excited for Commissioner Minors efforts. He's also hoping for more businesses to get involved.

"More people investing in this side of town, and caring about the people who live here," said Cupuro.

So Commissioner Minor has one message if you want to see North Monroe become a source of pride for Tallahassee.

"Go to MonroeMakeover DOT COM and sign the petition," said Minor.

Blueprint will discuss budget allocations over the next few months and vote on the Monroe Makeover project. Commissioner Minor encourages anyone invested in this project to share their thoughts at one of these public meetings. The next one will be on February 29.

