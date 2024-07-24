Money available to fund classroom projects for teachers, applications for Innovative Teacher Grant now open

Teachers can apply for money to support different learning programs in the classroom. That's through the Innovative Teacher Grant through the Foundation of Leon County Schools.

The deadline for this year's application cycle is August 31, 2024.

Watch the video to hear from past recipients about the money is so important and how you can apply to receive money.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Teachers can apply for money to support different learning programs in the classroom. Finding out how previous recipients of this grant have used the money and how you can apply for money before the deadline for this year's cycle.

Amon Ritwo, a science teacher at his Ruediger Elementary School, said his teaching style is hands-on.

A style he said is crucial to bring science to life for his students.

Ritwo showed me how grant money helped him do just that by funding a renewable energy source.

"Reading the book is excellent but without having a connection that you can make with what you're reading from the book, it doesn't give students the foundational knowledge that they need," said Ritwo.

He said he knows first hand how crucial it is to get students to fully understand the basics from an early age.

"That building of knowledge, by the time they're in fifth grade, you can actually see the results of that," said Ritwo.

Results that are being seen across our neighborhoods.

"Their eyes light up, the light bulbs go on," said Jennifer Metcalf, first grade teacher at Fort Braden School, explained the grant helped fund seeds, books and tools for students to grow their own vegetables.

"They're learning hands on, growing, cultivating, harvesting, donating, so many life skills, and we tie it in with science, math, and reading" said Metcalf.

They are opportunities that have been made possible by the Foundation for Leon County Schools' Innovative Teacher Grant.

This year they are giving out about $150,000 dollars to teachers across our County.

Eric Clark, with the Foundation, said the goal is to advance classroom education.

"Allows them to use the creativity and the exploration of the minds that the students have in terms of being able to do something that's just not something that's standard, it's something that's a little more different," said Clark.

Encouraging passion and excitement in students to take ownership of their work.

"They want to do well, for me, and for each other," said Metcalf. "They're all proud of each other too."

Applications for the grants can be submitted online via the foundation's website.

Clark said to make sure you read the rules and regulations.

The deadline for applications close on August 31st.

