Making Miracles to open new home to serve more unhoused mothers, how you can support their expansion

Making Miracles is opening a new home in November to help more unhoused mothers with children up to the age of 10.

They are looking for support for their upcoming fundraiser banquet in December to support this expansion.

Watch the video to hear directly from a mother about why their program is so effective and why this expansion is needed.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Giving vulnerable mothers a second chance.

"That's what it was for me, my life was saved," said Evelyn Turner, describing the importance of the Making Miracles Group Home program.

They provide a home for unhoused mothers with babies under 3 to help them transition to permanent housing.

"Being able to have a safe place to live with your child, knowing that you're safe," said Turner. "Nobody's going to hurt you, you don't have to worry about where you're going to lay your head or where your next meal's going to come from."

The safety net will now be able to support more mothers with the opening of their new house, serving mothers with older children up to the age of 10.

"It actually made me cry once I've seen the house being put together because it's just so awesome because somebody else's life is going to be saved," said Turner.

Founder Debra Harris said it's a dream come true to open this facility.

"[I've] been in those shoes when I was a little girl, that means sleeping outside, sleeping in your car, and that's hard," said Harris.

Harris said homelessness is an issue she has only seen increase, especially in the 32304 zip code where she is based. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the poverty rate is 51.1% in comparison to the state average of 12.7%

It's a statistic that drives Debra. She is asking for community support to continue this mission. They'll host a fundraiser banquet on December 3rd.

The goal? To ensure the longevity of this project and to continue to give to mothers like Evelyn.

"Now I can see Making Miracles legend go on," said Harris.

"There's a lot of people out there who just need a chance or instead of a hand me out, a hand up," said Turner.

Making Miracles is looking for volunteers for their banquet fundraiser. Proceeds from the event will go towards helping them build this new home. You can buy tickets and sign up by contacting this number: 850-727-3304.