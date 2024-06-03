Lori Paige has been missing for one year; how Tallahassee neighbors continue the search

A middle school student from the Northwest Tallahassee neighborhood has been missing for oe year.

Neighbors are not giving up on the effort to bring Lori Paige home.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Monday, June 3, 2024, marks one year since Lori Paige was last seen here. I'm Maya Sargent in Northwest Tallahassee. We're speaking with neighbors about why they will not give up on the mission to find the middle school girl.

A community that's felt the absence...

"I think about Lori every single day."

...of 13-year-old Lori Paige.

"All the kids loved being around her, her smile is infectious."

June 3rd marks a year since Paige was last year in our neighborhood near the 1200 block of Continental Court by Ocala Road.

And with no answers, neighbors are, "definitely concerned, because she's been gone so long."

Let's take a look at the timeline of just some of the community and law enforcement actions over the last year. It's been a mix of neighbor and agency support far and wide to find Paige, including her school family at Griffin Middle School.

Principal Zelena O'Banner says they want to work towards having another get together to help find Paige. "It would be something that would brighten up everyone's day if we knew something."

She says it's important to keep Paige's name and face in our minds.

"If we do see something, or hear something, we're able to communicate that."

Pastor Rudy Ferguson has been helping find Paige since last June. "We aren't happy, we aren't satisfied because she is still missing." He tells me it's important she is found to show children they are safe in the community. "We have to safeguard them by all means necessary to ensure they have a positive and productive life."

He tells me there are no upcoming events right now, he has ordered a few more signs and has dropped flyers off at churches.

It's a community still filled with energy and hope to bring Paige home.

"We're still searching for you, we love you."

If you can help find Paige, contact the FBI here.