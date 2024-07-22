Local Democrats weigh in on Biden's withdrawal from the 2024 race

Local democratic leaders are showing support of President Joe Biden's endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harris does not automatically gain the democratic party's nomination.

Watch the video to hear from local democrats in our neighborhoods about Biden's decision.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

With the news of President Joe Biden leaving the race, ABC 27 checked in with local democratic leaders about this move and his endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris.

"My first view was I'm very grateful for President Biden," said Ryan Ray, Chair of the Leon County Democratic Party. "My second view was I'm looking forward to the Party uniting under the leadership of Vice President Harris.

Ray agreed with Biden's endorsement of the Vice President to replace him in the presidential race.

"I think that we have a clear continuity with the Biden-Harris administration in the person of VP Harris," said Ray. "She's imminently qualified and she's put in that role for a reason."

The same view is shared by Juanda Beck-Jones, the President of the Democratic Club of North Florida.

"I believe [Harris] is the person who could defeat Donald Trump," said Beck-Jones.

Both Ray and Beck-Jones stressing the importance of the party uniting quickly ahead of the Democratic National Convention in August.

"We will work together," said Beck-Jones. "We will fight together in the trenches, and we will win."

As for what comes next, Harris does not automatically gain the democratic party's nomination. Harris said she will put in the work to receive it.

