Leon Works Jr Apprenticeship Program helps Northwest Tallahassee student; how you can get involved too

I first introduced you to Yasmine Delgado, a senior at Godby High School, when she was applying for the Leon Works Junior Apprenticeship Program.

Now, she's a graphic and digital design junior apprentice, furthering her resume and connections within the community.

Watch the video to hear her thoughts about the program and how you can apply for their fall intake.

What is the Leon Works Junior Apprenticeship Program?

The program provides high school juniors and seniors with apprenticeship opportunities where they can get experience in skilled careers while earning income.

I spoke with Karines Musgrove with Leon County Human Resources who explained how the program works.

"It's enhancing not only their job skills but also their personal skills as individuals as they're growing to become young adults, and go into the community, and become part of the work force," said Musgrove."The program offers you to learn a little bit about your backyard, what's right here in your community."

Hear from someone in the program.

Yasmine Delgado

Godby High School Senior

Graphic & Digital Design Junior Apprentice

"I've learned so many different things I've never expected to learn," said Delgado. "I've learned how to use different programs, how to take photos...One thing I've learned about myself is I'm able to do so much more than what I ever expected."

Can I get involved?

Applications for their fall intake are currently open. The deadline is March 31, 2024. You can find the link to the online application form here to see all of the opportunities.

Musgrove explained some of the roles they are looking to fill including fleet mechanic and medical administrative assistant.

"We have EMS, we have graphic design," said Musgrove. "IT, we have web development, we have CAD design which is part of our engineering department, which is really exciting"

