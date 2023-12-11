Leon County leaders work to stop human trafficking, plan to take ideas statewide

Leon County leaders intend to take local legislation addressing human trafficking statewide

Commissioner Rick Minor of District 3 says it has been adopted by the Florida Association of Counties and will be a priority for the next legislative session

Watch the video to find out how this legislation will help address this issue and how you as a community member can get involved on a smaller scale.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Human trafficking is a problem that hides in plain sight. That's why County Commissioner Rick Minor said he's focused on taking Leon County legislation statewide. Advocates say the expansion of this legislation is so important and discuss how community members can get involved.

"If this legislation would go through, it would mean state governments as well as local governments would need to ensure any of their contracts, their vendors do not engage in human trafficking," said Commissioner Rick Minor of District 3.

While this legislation was adopted in Leon County in 2021, said Commissioner Rick Minor of District 3, now along with Representative Allison Tant and Senator Corey Simon, the Leon County Commission is trying to take it statewide. He said it's recently been adopted by the Florida Association of Counties as a priority for the next legislative session.

Beyond this, in human trafficking hot spots such as North Monroe, Commission Minor said they're also looking at bringing some type of restitution to victims.

And Nicole Whitaker with Christians Against Trafficking said expanding this legislation will address the root of human trafficking.

"And what drives the demand side is greed," said Whitaker.

She said it's important to hold more businesses accountable.

"If we don't try to stop the demand, like the traffickers, the businesses that are participating, and specifically really the Johns that drive the demand then this will never stop," said Whitaker.

Robin Hassler Thompson with Survive and Thrive said community members can also help by educating themselves.

"It's really geared to help someone recognize and respond and then know the resources that are available. 3 R's," said Hassler Thompson.

She's talking about their STAC PRO Human Trafficking Business Training. They received funding from the city and the county for this. She walks me through each chapter.

Hassler Thompson said knowing how to detect human trafficking is a way to strengthen our community and support victims.

"It's getting the word out, and to really be believed, it's huge," said Hassler Thompson.

If you're interested, Hassler Thompson said you can join the over 800 people who have taken the free course. It's an hour long and can be accessed right here.

