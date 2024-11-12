Leon County celebrates 12th annual Operation Thank You breakfast serving veterans

Leon County leaders hosted their 12th annual Operation Thank You breakfast, serving up hot food to veterans in our community.

This year, volunteers at The American Legion served around 500 people.

Watch the video to find out about the work that takes place year round to help veterans.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Serving up hot breakfast for those who have served our country and looking at the efforts to support our local veterans all year long.

The American Legion Post 13 hosted Leon County's Operation Thank You breakfast to honor veterans in our community.

Commander of the Post, Cindy Laskowski said work to support our veterans continues 365 days a year, not just on Veterans Day.

Q&A WITH COMMANDER LASKOWSKI:

Why is it important for you to be a hub of resources for veterans in our community? "Our veterans gave it all...Our job is to guide those veterans. have a safe space for them to come to."

Why is it so important that veterans have a space of community that they can come to? "It gives them a place of solace, a place of for them to know other veterans that went through the same thing and it gives them to hope to go on."

What is the importance of that shared experience? "Comradeship. If you are a veteran and you're seeking a place to go, please come and join us, we have plenty of space for you."

You can visit the American Legion to learn more about its services. You can also visit Leon County Veteran Services for county resources.

