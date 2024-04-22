LCSO sets up speed trailer on North Monroe, part of 3 traffic operations to reduce speeding in the area

Leon County Sheriff's Office has set up a temporary speed trailer on North Monroe Street

The trailer is part of 3 traffic operations in the area to address speeding. These include speed and aggressive driving and DUI enforcement.

Watch the video to find out about other projects they're rolling out to address speeding and to hear from neighbors in the area.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

If you drive on North Monroe every day like me, you might have noticed a new speeding monitor.

I'm finding out why it's been placed here and how neighbors feel its affecting speeding in the area.

Speeding is something neighbor Mitch Hall says he notices a lot on North Monroe.

"If you're not going 5 to 10 miles an hour over the speed limit then you get people that are tailgating you and blowing your horn at you," said Hall.

It's an issue the Leon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) have been focused on in this area for a while.

Most recently, they have put out a speed trailer on North Monroe between Talpeco and Fred George Road.

Hall said he has seen devices in other parts of our neighborhoods and he doesn't think they work.

"I don't think a lot of people even pay attention to them, may not notice they're there," said Hall.

Traffic Deputy Jonathan Gaffney and Deputy Gabe Rossmini said speed trailer is just one part of three traffic operations they have going on right now

"We're attacking speed and aggressive driving, DUI enforcement," said Gaffney.

Next month, Gaffney said, they're going to roll out their North Monroe Makeover project that will run to the end of the year.

"We're going to light up the area to kind of decrease speed and decrease crime in the area," said Gaffney.

He explained they will have different units in that area working nights, days and weekends.

One neighbor, who declined to be on camera, said she has seen a difference since the speed trailer. "It does seem to me the traffic is slowing down."

The neighbor added, "I do believe we need a pedestrian crossing light in the more congested part of that area."

Those plans are in development thanks to Leon County Commissioner Rick Minor.

He recently secured Blueprint funds so the CRTPA can apply for a federal grant application that would bring over $20 million to North Monroe. This would update safety features with things like sidewalks and extra lighting.

Gaffney said their main goal with these efforts is to decrease crashes.

"We see the stats, we see the numbers in relation to the traffic crashes, and we're going to get those down," said Gaffney.

Gaffney said they will bring the speed trailer back in to review the data. He says if you have concerns about traffic in the area, you can submit those to their traffic specialist via the LCSO website.