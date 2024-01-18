LCSO Outreach goes mobile; joined by community partners

LCSO outreach has gone mobile with the goal of connecting with people on the street, says Steve Harrelson, Assistant Sheriff of Law Enforcement.

Alongside their community partners, they're offering a range of services, including hot meals provided by Grace Mission, the site of the event.

Watch the video to find out how they're meeting a need and connecting with some of the most vulnerable people in our community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is going mobile to help neighbors in need.

I'm taking a look at the free resources they’re providing, alongside their community partners.

"To get out there on a monthly basis to connect with folks on the street," said Steven Harrelson, Assistant Sheriff of Law Enforcement for LCSO, describing the goal of these events.

This month it's taking place at Grace Mission. They're joined by several community partners.

These partnerships mean there are many services on offer including hot food, a clothes closet, even free haircuts from the students at Lively Technical College.

Jason Belcher is a barber instructor there. He said it's all about giving students the opportunity to give back to the community and pick up some skills.

"Once you give back to the community, that's the beginning of barbering," said Belcher.

Harrelson said it's all coming together.

"It's such a powerhouse of services we can provide if we all come together," said Harrelson.

This month’s outreach is at Grace Mission. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office tells me they host these outreach efforts at different organizations across the city.

