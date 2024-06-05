"It feels amazing" - Northwest Tallahassee artistic swimming team qualifies for Junior Olympics

The Tallahassee Serinas have qualified for the Junior Olympics this year.

They are an artistic swimming team that will be representing Northwest Tallahassee in Oregon at the competition.

Watch the video to find out the process to achieving this goal and why this sport has taught them so much more than athleticism.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Making a splash in Northwest Tallahassee talent as one team takes their local talent to the national stage.

Speaking with the team to find out how they reached this goal and why this sport is improving so much more than athletic ability.

From the pool in our Northwest Tallahassee backyard to the Junior Olympics.

"It feels amazing and really honorable," said Emma Rinehart, a swimmer on the team.

The qualification is a badge of honor the Tallahassee Serinas will be wearing when they represent our city and neighborhood nationally in artistic swimming in Oregon this month.

They've been putting in the work to make this dream a reality.

"It takes a lot of perseverance for this sport," said Rinehart."

"[Artistic Swimming is] sometimes very hard and it's very hard to stay focused," said Clara Hunter, another swimmer on the team.

That's following a couple of hard years.

Coach Anna Jowers said they've had a hard time growing the team and they've had to adapt to some rule changes in the sport.

"I just think it's important to start learning that dedication at a young age," said Jowers.

Jowers said they practice 5 days a week, testing their teamwork, strength, and consistency.

"Teaches you how to be coachable on all different levels," said Jowers.

They're lessons that have just as much merit outside of the pool.

"You need that when you get into the real world," said Jowers.

Including places like school.

"I may like want to stop doing homework, I hate it," said Hunter, "but then I just think of how I never stop swimming even if I get mad at it sometimes and I realize I have to keep going if I want to get results."

The sport is also developing skills that are helping the swimmers manage emotions.

"Breathing and telling myself that this is the sport I love and I'd never change it for the world," said Rinehart.

The team leaves at the end of June to head to the Junior Olympics. If you're interested in joining the team, you can get in touch via their Facebook page and through email at joinserinas@gmail.com.

