INSIDE LOOK: Crews restoring Godby High School following Thursday's flooding; where help is available

NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Northwest Tallahassee neighborhood reporter, Maya Sargent, is in Amos P. Godby High School. Watch her video update above. Clean-up crews are working to restore classrooms and infrastructure following Thursday morning's flash flooding.

WATCH MAYA'S THURSDAY REPORT ON THE FLOODING BELOW:

Flash flood damages homes in NW Tallahassee, neighbors working to move forward

Leon County Schools posted the following on Facebook Friday:

Due to the closure of Amos P. Godby High School there will be meal distribution service for the students of Godby from 11am—12 pm at 5 locations Friday:

Amos P Godby High School (Tharpe Street entrance)

Griffin Heights Apartments (1010 Basin Street Apts. (entrance)

Springfield Apartments (1700 Joe Louis Street)

Lawrence – Gregory Community Center (1115 Dade Street)

Ft. Braden K-8 School Bus Ramp

LCS also said, "We appreciate all of our district employees and community partners for their dedication and support of our schools and the students we care about and serve. We will continue to update the community on the restoration progress at Godby via our school and district communication channels."

The school district posted photos of the damage Thursday after the storm.

Leon County School District Flood waters crept into Godby High School early Thursday morning. District leaders assessed the damage and came up with a plan to restore the school for class.

Superintendent Rocky Hanna shared a video update Thursday evening following the flooding. Watch it below:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

