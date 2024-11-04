"I'M READY FOR IT TO BE OVER": neighbors share thoughts on "contentious" campaign season ahead of election day

The last day to vote in the 2024 General Election is Tuesday, November 5.

Ahead of this time of change, neighbors say they are nervous about the results

Watch the video to hear final thoughts from our community members before we head into election day.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A day before change. Whatever the outcome of this year's election, we are going to see change from within in our local communities to the national stage. Neighbors share how they are feeling ahead of election day and what they're hoping for in this time of change.

"To be honest, I"m ready for it to be over because it's been such a contentious race on all levels," said Northwest Tallahassee neighbor, Cheryl Collier-Brown.

Right on the cusp of change and emotions are running high.

"Like everybody else, I'm nervous about it," said Meta Calder, Chair of Natural Resources and Clean Energy Committee with the League of Women Voters. "The national election that are just really, they're a little scary."

Calder said she believes this is making people more invested in this election cycle.

"I'm also intrigued with how many people who I run into that can hardly wait to vote," said Calder.

Now early voting has ended in Leon County, data from the Supervisor of Elections of Office shows 58.65% of active voters have cast their ballots.

Based on these numbers, they said they are anticipating total turnout to be in the high 70s to near 80 percent.

"We need to vote, we don't need people to coast us, we just need to deep down in our souls and get out and vote," said Collier-Brown.

During this time of change, Collier-Brown said she wants everyone, that can, to have their say.

"Don't let your not being sure about who to vote for, what amendments to vote for, don't let that encourage you to stay home," said Collier-Brown.

Calder said it's crucial to remember the power of your vote right now.

"I hope that people remember that this democracy we've got here is a fragile thing," said Calder. "It's something that we're very proud of, and it's hard work and don't throw it away

A reminder that you last chance to vote is Tuesday, November 5, on Election Day. Polls will be open from 7am until 7pm. You must visit the polling station on your voter information card.

