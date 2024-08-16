Hurricane Debby exposes vulnerabilities for neighbors in Perry as they recover from 2 hurricanes in 11 months

Hurricane Debby exposes additional vulnerabilities for neighbors in Taylor County who say they cannot afford basic necessities and building repairs. This means many are living around the damage.

Organizations have been on the ground since Debby hit helping neighbors.

Watch the video to hear from community members who have been struggling and available support in Perry.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

More people struggling to afford groceries and make ends meet since Hurricane Debby.

Neighbors said the impacts of the recent severe weather aggravated the trying times they've been pushing through since Hurricane Idalia.

Stressed, concerned, and fearful, three words to describe Perry neighbor William Terry since last August.

"I feel bad for myself and others in this County because it's 11 months back to back this County took two direct hits from hurricanes," said Terry.

Damage from Hurricane Idalia and then Debby has caused major water damage.

"The center beam, look at the mould, look at the mould, it's all over the house," said Terry. "Our home is ruined, and we don't have the money to do these repairs."

That's because they live on a fixed income and money needs to go towards essentials such as food.

SEE THE DAMAGE DONE TO PERRY DURING HURRICANE DEBBY:

Hurricane Debby: Flooding in Perry, Florida

Neighbors having to pick between affording food or repairs, is a decision Florida Baptist Convention has been trying to mitigate.

David Coggins, State Director for Disaster Relief for Florida Baptist Convention said they have been providing hot meals and damage recovery since Debby hit.

"Damage is not quite as extensive because of the severity of the storm but we have been doing some repeat damage clean up," said Coggins.

They carried out a similar mission during Hurricane Idalia and just 11 months later, they're back.

"So to see people how are still fresh from the hurt last year and the damage and the trauma of that, going through it again, it is very, it weighs on our volunteers a lot when they see that," said Coggins.

Monique Ellsworth, CEO of Second Harvest of the Big Bend, said over 20% of their post Debby distribution has gone to Taylor County.

"Their resiliency was tested last year and we're seeing that resiliency being tested again," said Ellsworth.

However, Ellsworth said there is also an air of relief in Taylor County that damage was minimal.

"We found a lot of people just kind of grateful for the ability to survive this one a lot better than they did last year," said Ellsworth.

Gratitude Terry shares, however, he does worry about the future of his home in its current state and with his lack of disposable income.

"We have 2 dollars, 2 one dollars bills in the bank account," said Terry.

There have been different groups offering support here.

Florida Baptist Disaster Relief Ministries said they will be in town for the next couple of weeks providing support.

Upcoming: Farm Share and Victory International Prophetic Ministries will be hosting a food giveaway on Saturday August 17th.

