HOW TO WATCH: Monticello girl appears on ABC's "What Would You Do?"

Ari Brown is a long-time Monticello resident. She is making waves on the national scale, honoring her hometown.

Brown's most recent success: her appearance on ABC's What Would You Do?

Watch the video to find out why she's hoping her story will inspire other young girls in the community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A story encouraging other young people to never give up on their dreams. Finding out how one young girl from Monticello is making waves in the world and honoring her hometown.

Taking small town talent, to the national stage at just 12 years old.

Ari Brown is a long time Monticello resident and goes to school in Northwest Tallahassee.

Brown is also an actress, a model, a community team player, a straight-A student, on the softball team, and most recently, she's appearing on the latest episodes of ABC's What Would You Do?

"It was a really good learning experience for me to get out of my comfort zone, and be able to experience new personalities with people, new feelings, and I got to make more friends," said Brown.

Brown said being on the show taught her some important life lessons

"I got to see how people act out in the world, how people can be kind, but also how people are not also so kind and you can't really take that to heart because you know people are going through things in their own life," said Brown.

On top of key teachings she's learned from being in the industry for over a decade.

"Just keep going and don't always listen to what other people have to say," said Brown.

These are messages she wants to share with our community.

"I get to represent where I'm from, my school, and what I do as a person, and I also get to represent God," said Brown.

Her mom, Alicia Brown, tells she hopes Ari's story encourages other young girls to not give up

"Just because you're from a small town, doesn't mean you have to give up on big dreams," said Brown.

Brown said she is grateful for the support from her parents, her agent, and her training from Marsha Doll.

Doll said modeling classes teach many transferable skills but most significantly self-confidence and resiliency.

"To do it, to dive in, and don't be scared," said Doll.

A story that should encourage us to never give up on our dreams.

"It's a great way to show young girls, younger than me, that you can do anything in life," said

A watch party to celebrate Brown appearance on What Would You Do? will be held Thursday March, 28 at Island Wing Company on Market Street starting at 6:30 p.m. You can also watch for her on Hulu.

