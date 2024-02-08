HOW TO HELP: NW Tallahassee VFW running low on funds as demand for services goes up

One veteran post is looking to the community for help to continue supporting neighbors

They say demand for their services has increased, they need community support to be able to sustain their outreach and provide a place for veterans to connect

Watch the video to learn about the impact of this post on veterans and why it's important to sustain their mission

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

How one post is helping veterans in Northwest Tallahassee. Finding out about their role in the community and why they need your help to continue this mission.

Spencer and Trinity Sharette are two of the youngest veterans at this post. They've been out of the military for less than a year.

"Everyone speaks on how hard the military is when you're in it, no one tells you how hard it's going to be when you get out, said Trinity Sharette.

"You don't know where you fit in, you don't know where your family's at, you don't know where you belong anymore," said Spencer Sharette.

They said changed when they found VFW Post 3308. A place that offers support, camaraderie, and friendship for veterans.

"This place has just made my transition flawless, I don't have to worry about nothing," said Spencer.

After seeing how much it's changed their lives, Spencer and Trinity are committed to helping this post.

Post leaders say money has been tight. Now, they're trying to raise $5000 dollars.

Frank Roycraft is the Commander here. He said that money will help them provide resources for veterans who depend on this post.

"Probably alive today, and would not be, had it not been for the post. They probably would have committed suicide," said Roycraft. They will also be able to continue their outreach.

"Get them to the right people, help them get the paperwork correctly," said Roycraft.

Roycraft said organizations across town have come together to help. However, he's noticed the need is there for veterans. They are looking to the community for support.

Ben Bradwell, the Leon County Veteran Service Manager, explained some long-term options for vulnerable veterans and their organizations. They have several services including an organization grant for up to two thousand dollars.

"It's a simple application, a one page application," said Bradwell, explaining the process, "you just, what you're going to use the money for, and it goes up the chain of command."

Bradwell said the main goal is to help veterans get benefits from the US Department of Veteran Affairs.

"The VA it's really a tough system to navigate, and we allow them, we navigate the system for them," said Bradwell.

The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs said if veterans are facing any issues or have any questions they can call their hotline and they will be put in touch with a real-life operator: 1-800-698-2411

For Spencer, it's all about ensuring continued support for veterans at this post.

"I want to give that opportunity to as many people as I can," said Spencer.

To give to this veteran post, you can contact them right here. Veterans can also apply for the Leon County Veterans Emergency Assistance Program if needed.

