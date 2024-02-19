High school graduation rates down since Covid, how industry leaders are working to see increases

High school graduation rates are over 6 percent lower in Leon County than before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Area leaders working with students have introduced new measures to confront these numbers. Leon County Schools are confident rates will return to pre-pandemic levels

Watch the video to find out about available support systems for students.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

High School graduation rates in Leon County have been down since the Covid pandemic. Finding out how our community has stepped up to help students overcome the challenge.

Combating covid consequences by investing in students and their support networks. Here at Godby High School, it shows.

"It makes us wanna be leaders," said Paige Oliver, a sophmore at Godby. Although she has over two years left, teachers are already encouraging her to think big.

"It helps us know what we wanna do by the time we get to 12th grade," said Oliver.

Jenn Powell, Assistant Principal for Curriculum at Godby, said teachers are even more committed as they're trying to shift students out of the Covid mindset.

High school graduation rates are over 6% lower in Leon County than in the 2018/19 school year.

See how the rates have changed in the state before and after Covid.

Powell said they have conversations often about how important a high school diploma is.

"It really is their ticket to whatever it is they want to explore later in life," said Powell.

Powell said they work with students after school, on Saturdays, for test prep, and more.

"We offer the welding program, the nursing program, the EMT program, and those a ready to work programs," said Powell.

Rocky Hanna is Superintendent of Leon County Schools. He said support in Leon County schools go beyond just academic help.

"We've increased counsellors in our schools, we have social workers in our schools working with children, working with families," said Hanna.

He said prior to Covid, Leon County had one of the highest graduation rates in the state.

Hanna said during Covid some students turned to alternative careers including getting a GED. While that counts against their graduation rates, he said they want each student's academic plan to suit their own needs.

James McShane with CareerSource Capital Region said they also work to help young people in and out of school get jobs.

"If they need to get certifications, we can pay for it, we can also train them on how to make sure when they get a job, they can stay in it," said McShane.

McShane said it's not necessarily that kids need more schooling, they just need more experience. He explained their goal for each person.

"Try and get them into a job that matches what they can do," said McShane.

It all goes back to strong support networks, so all young people, like Paige, can dream big.

"I think I have a bright future," said Oliver.

The class of Godby's first EMT training program will graduate in May. Jim says people who are interested in their programs can get in touch with their offices in Quincy, Crawfordville and here in Tallahassee. You can do that through this contact form.