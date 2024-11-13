"Here is... Tallahassee" takes neighbors on a photographic journey

"Here is... Tallahassee" is a new book that shares 200 photos of the Capital City highlighting different landmarks.

The idea behind the book is to provide readers with a snapshot of how Tallahassee looks now.

This project has been in the making for two years.

Watch the video to hear from the book's photographer as he talks about who he hopes to reach.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Celebrating 200 years through 200 photos is the mission of one group ahead of their book-launching celebration.

Serena Moyle and Jay Revell are authors local to Leon County, and their latest book is titled "Here is... Tallahassee".

This Coffee Table Book took just two years to complete, highlighting a journey through the Capital City.

Erich Martin is the photographer behind the "Here is... Tallahassee" book and he hopes that this book grabs the attention of everyone from young to old.

"I hope that people of all ages and generations can look at it and younger folks can see where we are and maybe think about where we're going and older folks can say "Oh yeah, that's Shell Oyster Bar that's been there 70 years.""

The official book launching is taking place today at Heart & Soul in Northwest Tallahassee neighborhood, off of Market Street from 5:30 - 7:00 PM.