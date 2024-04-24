Helping more vulnerable mothers in need but facing obstacles; why Making Miracles needs your help

Making Miracles are working to expand their facilities to support more vulnerable mothers.

They have purchased the house but are struggling to complete the renovations.

Watch the video to find out why fulfilling this expansion is critical and how you can get involved.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

One organization is on a mission to help more vulnerable mothers in my neighborhood.

I'm finding out about the importance of fulfilling this goal and why they need community support to do it.

"It's like a home," said Sonja Sample, a resident at Making Miracles Group Home.

That's the word I keep hearing around the house.

"Comfort, friendship, trust," said Sample, listing some of the values she's gained during her time here.

Debra Harris founded the mission here.

"Letting them know how much they're worth," Harris added, sharing their goal.

Right now, Making Miracles houses 8 families who are in need of support.

"They're leaving Making Miracles, their heads up high, they dress different, they're loving life," said Harris.

Debra said she is pushing to expand her mission to meet the growing need.

"I get all these phone calls and it's so hard to tell them I don't have a spot," said Harris.

She said they're working to open a new house will accommodate 5 more families.

Harris mentioned they're facing obstacles including funding to complete the house and a lack of affordable housing preventing women, even with full time jobs, from moving out

"Rent is so high and how we can get help," said Harris.

She said she doesn't want to be forced to mess up their progress from being at Making Miracles.

"To throw that away, to put you out in the streets, I can't do that," said Harris.

She feels the pressure of trying to solve this puzzle.

Debra said she is looking to the community for help. Whether you can give some of your time so lay bricks, or help on the ground, or if you can provide monetary donations, Debra says they are grateful for any support. You can find information about how to help here.

