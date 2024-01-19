HELP, HEALING, HOPE: See how Grace Mission gives our community members a safe haven and helping hand

Grace Mission is meeting the needs of vulnerable people in Frenchtown by offering a range of comprehensive resources including hot showers and laundry services

This year, they are rolling out new projects with more long-term focuses

Watch the video to find out how they're helping neighbors and what these projects entail for 2024

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Help, healing, and hope. They’re the focuses at Grace Mission. Looking into the number of resources this organization is providing and finding out about some of their new long-term projects.

"I depend on this place I do," said Timothy Simmons. He shares with me that he's homeless. Grace Mission is one of his safe havens. "It don't matter who you are, what you done, you don't get rejected here," said Simmons.

Simmons first came here for their short-term resources such as food, showers, and clothes. These services are made possible with help from the community, other churches, and external organizations.

Grace Mission has inspired Simmons to reach more long-term goals. "I'm trying to save up a little bit so I can get a place. They're going to help me transition, that's what I'm doing," said Simmons. He's part of their new program.

"We're bringing on people who are in that position and who are really ready to make that step forward," said Pastor Rachel Hill, also known as Mother Rachel here. She said they'll be temporary staff here where they'll also teach them soft skills so they can get back on their feet including financial literacy.

Hill said it's part of a larger mission she has for this year. "Alongside the many helping services we have, we're going to be able to develop a lot more healing services," said Hill.

The community spirit is clear at Grace Mission. Nancye Rubin has been a volunteer with their clothes section for around 10 years. For her, 3 words make this place stand out. "Spiritual, love, and caring," said Rubin.

Simmons said those words ring true. "They'll go and welcome you. Anybody can come, doesn't matter if your homeless or not," said Simmons.

If you want to get involved with Grace Mission, you can visit there website right here. If you want to drop off donations at Grace Mission, they accept items during these times: Tuesday-Friday, 10am-2pm at Kitchen door on Bronough Street.