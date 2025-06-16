Griffin Heights Neighborhood Association to host hurricane preparedness event

Griffin Heights Neighborhood Association will host a hurricane preparedness event Thursday, hosted by agency partners like the City of Tallahassee and Leon County.

This event comes after rounds of severe weather impacted the Big Bend last year. Some neighbors are now saying they're feeling nervous for this year's hurricane season, now underway.

Watch the video to find out how you can participate in this event and receive some initial supplies.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Griffin Heights community saw impacts from severe weather season last year, including flooding and tornadoes. Now, with this year's hurricane season now underway, some neighbors said they're feeling anxious. Groups here are trying to ease some of those worries by helping with that all important preparation.

Northwest Tallahassee neighbors remember the severe weather of last year, from flooding to tornado damage, and then a very active hurricane season just miles away.

"What are we going to do if we don't have electricity? What are we going to do if we don't have any food stockpiled? What are we going to do if we don't have our medication?" said Marilyn Carter, a Griffin Heights neighbor.

Now, hurricane season is underway, that's why there's a big focus on prep in this community.

"Something here that we can come to, we don't have to drive, it's right here, we can come, get information, be entertained, and even get what we need as supplies," said Carter.

The Griffin Heights Neighborhood Association is hosting a hurricane prep event on Thursday, supported by agencies like the City of Tallahassee, Leon County, local law enforcement, and the Red Cross.

"Show them some of the things that they can put in this kit to start them off," said Lachanthia Hall, Griffin Heights Neighborhood Association Co-Chair. "So we're going to make sure that it doesn't cost so, so much."

The City of Tallahassee will be providing buckets and a few initial items to kick-start prep.

"That includes some starter items such as flashlights and glow sticks, and first aid kits, and they also will receive one of our PREP guides," said Danielle Baxter, Neighborhood Services Coordinator with the City of Tallahassee.

It's support, Carter said, is needed in a neighborhood where every dollar counts.

"Prices are going up and up and up, especially this year, so it's so important for us to get information so we'll know exactly what we need to be prepared," said Carter.

A reminder, this event will be taking place on Thursday from 6 pm, with doors opening at 5:30 pm, right here at Anderson Chapel AME church on Harlem Street.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

