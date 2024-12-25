Grace Mission tracks increase in donations amid surge in demand for services, seeking support for 2025

Grace Mission has tracked a record number of donations this season

This is enabling them to respond to the increasing needs they are responding to in our neighborhood.

Watch the video to find out why their feeding events are so important and to hear more about their plans for 2025.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Feeding events neighbors have become even more dependent on this year. Finding out why resources at Grace Mission are so important and how they’re continuing to fight against the food insecurity they see in our neighborhood daily.

An increasing number of donations are meeting increasing needs at Grace Mission.

"To me, it means everything because I’m a person who’s outlived their family and has been displaced and don’t have friends," said Kim O'Connor.

O’Connor is just one of many neighbors Grace has helped this year.

Mother Rachel Hill said they have seen an uptick in demand over the past year, particularly at their feeding events like Thanksgiving.

"Instead of feeding about 120, which would be our average, we fed 186 people and we gave away more than a ton of clothing," said Hill.

Now, at Christmas time, they are serving again, with the support of community partners.

"They can come here not only to get a hot meal but to be served, in a place where their dignity is respected and where they are valued," said Heidi King.

King has volunteered at Grace Mission for the past 17 years.

While Grace’s mission extends 365 days a year, King said it feels even more meaningful at Christmas.

"They want to have a place to go and a lot of people can’t be with their families so the next best thing is coming to be with your family at Grace," said King.

It’s companionship that O'Connor feels deeply.

"It’s warmth and love, the warmth of community, and fellowship, and the love that they share with us," said O'Connor.

Hill said it is a safe space they want to expand as we head into 2025.

"Donations and volunteers are always needed so we would love people to get in touch with us if they feel there is something they could do. thank you and Merry Christmas," said Hill.

Donations can be dropped off at their location at 303 W Brevard Street.

